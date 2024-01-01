8 tools and resources
A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.