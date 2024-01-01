microsoft

8 tools and resources

NEW

Microsoft Security Blog Logo

Microsoft Security Blog

0 (0)

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing Logo

Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing

0 (0)

A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
cybersecurityframeworkmicrosoft
DDE attack with PowerShell Empire Logo

DDE attack with PowerShell Empire

0 (0)

Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.

Offensive Security
Free
powershellempiremicrosoftpayloadattack-vector
Windows Secure Host Baseline Logo

Windows Secure Host Baseline

0 (0)

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecuritymicrosoft
Microsoft Community Hub Logo

Microsoft Community Hub

0 (0)

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoftcommunitycybersecuritymicrosoft-365windows-securityazure
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet Logo

SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql
Lab of a Penetration Tester: Week of Evading Microsoft ATA Logo

Lab of a Penetration Tester: Week of Evading Microsoft ATA

0 (0)

A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teammicrosoft
Windows Exploit Suggester Logo

Windows Exploit Suggester

0 (0)

Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningwindowsmicrosoftmetasploit