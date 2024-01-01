security-competition

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Training and Resources
ctfctf-challengeshackingreverse-engineeringsecurity-competition
BetterMotherFucking CTF Logo

BetterMotherFucking CTF

A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.

Miscellaneous
ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec
FBCTF Logo

FBCTF

Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competition
Splunk Boss of the SOC Logo

Splunk Boss of the SOC

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
CTFd Logo

CTFd

CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.

Miscellaneous
capture-the-flagctfcompetitionsecurity-competition
CTF Writeups Logo

CTF Writeups

A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions

Training and Resources
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitionhackingsecurity
CTF_WRITEUPS Logo

CTF_WRITEUPS

Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitioncybersecurity