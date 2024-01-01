Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
Admyral is an open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management, offering a unified console to handle incidents, seamless workflow creation, and AI-driven automation recommendations for individual cases. Key features include workflow actions, case management, alert handling, and integrations. Admyral aims to provide a new and more effective approach to tackling alert fatigue and automating security workflows.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.