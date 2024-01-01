Admyral 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Admyral is an open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management, offering a unified console to handle incidents, seamless workflow creation, and AI-driven automation recommendations for individual cases. Key features include workflow actions, case management, alert handling, and integrations. Admyral aims to provide a new and more effective approach to tackling alert fatigue and automating security workflows.