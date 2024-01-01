ics_mem_collect

A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
For many industrial control system devices, there is not a simple solution for programmatically accessing memory. Without an API, an incident responder or digital forensics analyst may be required to manually probe memory looking for anomalies or malicious activity. This project is intended to develop APIs that allow an analyst to adapt pre-existing tools or rapidly build new tools in order to target these devices. Current Devices: GE D20MX Future Work: JTAG Interface
Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.
A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.