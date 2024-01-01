ics_mem_collect 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

For many industrial control system devices, there is not a simple solution for programmatically accessing memory. Without an API, an incident responder or digital forensics analyst may be required to manually probe memory looking for anomalies or malicious activity. This project is intended to develop APIs that allow an analyst to adapt pre-existing tools or rapidly build new tools in order to target these devices. Current Devices: GE D20MX Future Work: JTAG Interface