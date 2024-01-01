MITRE Caldera™ 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MITRE Caldera™ is a cyber security platform designed to easily automate adversary emulation, assist manual red-teams, and automate incident response. It is built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework and is an active research project at MITRE. The framework consists of two components: 1. The core system. This is the framework code, consisting of what is available in this repository. Included is an asynchronous command-and-control (C2) server with a REST API and a web interface. 2. Plugins. These repositories expand the core framework capabilities and provide additional functionality. Examples include agents, reporting, collections of TTPs, and more.