A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.
MITRE Caldera™ is a cyber security platform designed to easily automate adversary emulation, assist manual red-teams, and automate incident response. It is built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework and is an active research project at MITRE. The framework consists of two components: 1. The core system. This is the framework code, consisting of what is available in this repository. Included is an asynchronous command-and-control (C2) server with a REST API and a web interface. 2. Plugins. These repositories expand the core framework capabilities and provide additional functionality. Examples include agents, reporting, collections of TTPs, and more.
A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.
Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.