9 tools and resources
A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.
Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.
Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.
Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.
Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.