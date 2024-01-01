visualization

9 tools and resources

NEW

postMessage-tracker Logo

postMessage-tracker

0 (0)

Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension

Endpoint Security
Free
chrome-extensioncorsloggingvisualization
AfterGlow Cloud Logo

AfterGlow Cloud

0 (0)

A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango
HoneyMap Logo

HoneyMap

0 (0)

Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationhoneytraphpfeedsgo
AfterGlow Logo

AfterGlow

0 (0)

Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow

Network Security
Free
incident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-huntingvisualizationnetwork-topology
Hiryu Logo

Hiryu

0 (0)

A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.

Threat Management
Free
threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j
HpfeedsHoneyGraph Logo

HpfeedsHoneyGraph

0 (0)

A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
hpfeedsvisualizationcybersecuritylog-analysisdata-visualization
aws-security-viz Logo

aws-security-viz

0 (0)

A tool to visualize AWS security groups

Miscellaneous
Free
awsec2security-groupvisualizationsecurity-configuration
Cowralyze Logo

Cowralyze

0 (0)

A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cowrielog-analysiscommand-line-toolvisualizationstatistics
Potiron Logo

Potiron

0 (0)

Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis