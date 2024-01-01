Zenduty 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Zenduty's platform provides a 360° view of operational health in real-time, enabling teams to respond to incidents 90% faster and resolve them 60% faster. It also allows for customized and data-driven on-call rotations to ensure 24x7 operational coverage for major incidents. With Zenduty, teams can institutionalize reliability into their production operations, and build a solid on-call culture.