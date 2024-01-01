IntelMQ 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams (CERTs & CSIRTs, SOCs abuse departments, etc.) for collecting and processing security feeds (such as log files) using a message queuing protocol. It's a community driven initiative called IHAP1 (Incident Handling Automation Project) which was conceptually designed by European CERTs/CSIRTs during several InfoSec events. Its main goal is to give to incident responders an easy way to collect & process threat intelligence thus improving the incident handling processes of CERTs. IntelMQ is frequently used for: automated incident handling situational awareness automated notifications as data collector for other tools and more! The design was influenced by AbuseHelper however it was re-written from scratch and aims at: Reducing the complexity of system administration Reducing the complexity of writing new bots for new data feeds Reducing the probability of events lost in all process with persistence functionality (even system crash) Use and improve the existing Data Harmonization Ontology Use JSON format for all messages Provide easy way to store data into databases and log collectors such as PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch and Splunk Pro