Vidoc Security Logo

Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
gitGraber Logo

gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
infosecsecurity-auditdata-protectionsensitive-datagithubreal-time-monitoring
as3nt Logo

as3nt

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain

Network Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationdomain-enumerationsecurity-researchpenetration-testinginfosec
GitRob Logo

GitRob

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
Free
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
InfoRisk Today Logo

InfoRisk Today

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

Blogs and News
Free
compliancecybercrimegovernanceinfosecrisk-management
Project Honey Pot Logo

Project Honey Pot

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecurityfraud-detectioncommunity-drivensecurity-research
CybersecNews Weekly Logo

CybersecNews Weekly

A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials

Training and Resources
Free
infosecnewslettercybersecurity

M. E. Kabay Courses

Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseceducation
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfinfosecsplunksecurity-researchsecurity-education
Security Datasets Logo

Security Datasets

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Threat Management
Free
infosecdatasetmalwaresecurityresearch
Metta Logo

Metta

Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation.

Offensive Security
Free
infosecyamlpython
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecuritynewsletter
WP-Smart-Honeypot Logo

WP-Smart-Honeypot

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.

Application Security
Free
infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool
Hunter Logo

Hunter

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
Compilation of SHODAN Filters Logo

Compilation of SHODAN Filters

A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.

Training and Resources
Free
shodansearch-enginecybersecuritynetwork-securityinfosec
ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence
BetterMotherFucking CTF Logo

BetterMotherFucking CTF

A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec
Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT) Logo

Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT)

A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.

Threat Management
Free
appseccybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tool
Graham Cluley Logo

Graham Cluley

Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecpodcast
BadCyber Logo

BadCyber

A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec
Mellivora Mellivora Logo

Mellivora Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning
CSO Online Logo

CSO Online

A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump Logo

Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump

A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyreconnaissancesubdomain-scanningsource-code-analysispenetration-testinginfosec
ThreatHunting Project Logo

ThreatHunting Project

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
README Logo

README

A standard document for software projects

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools
CIO Logo

CIO

A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
Scilla Logo

Scilla

An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.

Network Security
Free
dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec

Reddit

Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.

Miscellaneous
Free
communitycybersecurityinfosec

SecTor

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference
WeChall Logo

WeChall

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Offensive Security
Free
infoseclearninghackingsecuritywargamecommunity
nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution Logo

nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution

Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-intelcybersecurityinfosec
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution Logo

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
Hack Yourself First Logo

Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyctfhackinginfosecpenetration-testingsecurity-testing
ChopShop Logo

ChopShop

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

LeakedIn.com

Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.

Security Operations
Free
breachdata-breachemail-securitysecurity-risksinfosec
The Threat Hunter Playbook Logo

The Threat Hunter Playbook

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
DorkSearch Logo

DorkSearch

An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.

Vulnerability Management
Free
search-engineinfosecsearch
YETI Logo

YETI

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Threat Management
Free
taxiipythondjangoproof-of-conceptcybersecurityinfosec
Naked Security and Sophos News Logo

Naked Security and Sophos News

Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligencesecurity-education
CINSscore.com Logo

CINSscore.com

CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection
Hashcat Cheat Sheet Logo

Hashcat Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking

Training and Resources
Free
password-crackinghash-crackingpassword-recoverycybersecurityinfosec
Schneier on Security Logo

Schneier on Security

Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecblogsecurity-analysis

Example Domain

A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityinfosecsecurity
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfdatasetsplunkinfosecbot
YouTube Logo

YouTube

A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices
Maigret The Commissioner Logo

Maigret The Commissioner

Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.

Offensive Security
Free
osintinfosecbotweb-scraping
Packet Storm Logo

Packet Storm

Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools
Hacker101 Logo

Hacker101

Free online class for web security and hacking

Training and Resources
Free
appsecctfhackinginfoseclearning
Google Security Blog Logo

Google Security Blog

Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.

Blogs and News
Free
infosecsecuritycybersecurity
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016

Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamctfcompetitioncybersecurityinfosec
Crafting the InfoSec Playbook Logo

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringinfosecsecurity-incident-response
ThisisLegal.com Logo

ThisisLegal.com

Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.

Training and Resources
Free
infoseclearningcommunitywargamestutorial
WebMax Tools Privacy Encoders / Decoders / Hash Generators Logo

WebMax Tools Privacy Encoders / Decoders / Hash Generators

Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
hash-calculatorhash-crackinginfosecsecurity-tools
Paul's Security Weekly Logo

Paul's Security Weekly

A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.

Blogs and News
Free
podcastcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-education

Secrets of a High Performance Security Focussed Agile Team

Learn how to integrate security into Agile development teams for high performance

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopsinfosec
Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder Logo

Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder

A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responseincident-handlingcybersecurityinfosecblue-team
Teaching Security Logo

Teaching Security

Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.

Training and Resources
Free
educationalinfoseccybersecuritycsp
msticpy Logo

msticpy

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.

Threat Management
Free
infoseclog-analysisthreat-intelligenceazureiot