Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

Metta 0 ( 0 ) Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation. Offensive Security Free infosecyamlpython

WP-Smart-Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot. Application Security Free infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

BetterMotherFucking CTF 0 ( 0 ) A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features. Miscellaneous Free ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec

Graham Cluley 0 ( 0 ) Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements. Blogs and News Free cybersecurityinfosecpodcast

BadCyber 0 ( 0 ) A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec

Mellivora Mellivora 0 ( 0 ) Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning

CSO Online 0 ( 0 ) A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends. Blogs and News Free infoseccybersecurity

README 0 ( 0 ) A standard document for software projects Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools

CIO 0 ( 0 ) A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation. Blogs and News Free infoseccybersecurity

Scilla 0 ( 0 ) An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration. Network Security Free dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec

Reddit 0 ( 0 ) Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals. Miscellaneous Free communitycybersecurityinfosec

SecTor 0 ( 0 ) SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences. Miscellaneous Free conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference

WeChall 0 ( 0 ) A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts. Offensive Security Free infoseclearninghackingsecuritywargamecommunity

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

LeakedIn.com 0 ( 0 ) Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach. Security Operations Free breachdata-breachemail-securitysecurity-risksinfosec

DorkSearch 0 ( 0 ) An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet. Vulnerability Management Free search-engineinfosecsearch

CINSscore.com 0 ( 0 ) CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection

Example Domain 0 ( 0 ) A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents. Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecurity

YouTube 0 ( 0 ) A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity. Training and Resources Free cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices

Packet Storm 0 ( 0 ) Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale. Threat Management Free infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools