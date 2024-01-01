Digital Forensics

209 tools and resources

Tags in this Category
awsbinary-analysisbinary-securitybug-bountycensyscommand-executioncompliancecrawlingcsvcybersecuritydata-analysisdata-extractiondata-securitydebuggingdigital-forensicsdisassemblydnsdockerdomain-enumerationenumerationfile-analysisfile-extractionfile-inclusionfile-patchingforensic-analysisforensic-toolforensicsfuzzinggitgithubgohashingincident-responseinfosecjsonlfilinuxlocal-file-inclusionlog-analysismachine-learningmemory-analysismemory-dumpingorchestrationosintosquerypenetration-testingpentestpersistenceprivilege-escalationpythonrdpreconnaissancered-teamregexreverse-engineeringrubyrustscreenshotscriptingsecuritysecurity-incident-responsesecurity-researchsecurity-testingsecurity-toolsecurity-vulnerabilitysslssmsubdomainsthreat-detectiontlsvncvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationwebweb-app-securityweb-application-securityweb-scrapingwindowswindows-forensics

BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP)

A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysis
Radare2

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdebuggingforensicssecurity
Rizin

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
BloodHound

A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research
PII Tools

A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data

Digital Forensics
Commercial
data-securitycompliancedata-analysis
MasterParser

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
Katana

A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites

Digital Forensics
Free
crawlingweb-scrapingweb-application-securitydata-extraction
GitRob

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
Free
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Digital Forensics
Free
censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration
scrying

A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.

Digital Forensics
Free
screenshotrdpvncwebsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-detection
Razzer

A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs

Digital Forensics
Free
fuzzingsecurity-testing
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques

Digital Forensics
Free
bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration
GitTools

A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories

Digital Forensics
Free
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching
eyeballer

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

Digital Forensics
Free
machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection
mXtract

mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping
FastIR Collector

Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.

Digital Forensics
Free
windows-forensicscsvjson
DFTimewolf

A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration
ssm-acquire

A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.

Digital Forensics
Free
awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery
dcfldd

A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing
Vshadow

A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution
LFI-Enum

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
Free
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
