209 tools and resources
Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.
Reach out!
A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs
A powerful reverse engineering framework
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network
mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.