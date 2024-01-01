Tags in this Category

BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP) 0 ( 0 ) A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs Digital Forensics Free binary-analysis

BloodHound 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

Katana 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites Digital Forensics Free crawlingweb-scrapingweb-application-securitydata-extraction

censys-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. Digital Forensics Free censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration

scrying 0 ( 0 ) A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections. Digital Forensics Free screenshotrdpvncwebsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-detection

Razzer 0 ( 0 ) A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs Digital Forensics Free fuzzingsecurity-testing

bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques Digital Forensics Free bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

eyeballer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network Digital Forensics Free machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection

mXtract 0 ( 0 ) mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping

FastIR Collector 0 ( 0 ) Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection. Digital Forensics Free windows-forensicscsvjson

DFTimewolf 0 ( 0 ) A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery

dcfldd 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

Vshadow 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction. Digital Forensics Free windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution