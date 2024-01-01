azure

s3viewer

A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.

Cloud and Container Security
s3azureftphttp

Application Gateway

Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Network Security
cloudcloud-securityazuresecurityinfrastructure
Prowler

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
PFSense

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Network Security
firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc
Cloud_enum

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudosintawsazuresecurity-assessment

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.

Network Security
azureddosmitigationcloud-security
IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes

Microsoft Defender for Cloud

Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-complianceazure

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Data Protection and Cryptography
azurecloud-securitycryptographykey-management
Azucar

Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.

Cloud and Container Security
azurecloud-securitycloud-compliancerbac
CloudSploit by Aqua

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance

Key Vault

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
azurecloud-securitykey-managementsecret-managementsecurity
Microsoft Community Hub

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

Training and Resources
microsoftcommunitycybersecuritymicrosoft-365windows-securityazure
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Log4Pot

A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.

Honeypots
honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure
Untitled Goose Tool

A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.

Security Operations
incident-responseazuremicrosoft-365cloud-security
BlueTeam.Lab

A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.

Miscellaneous
blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows
AHHHZURE

Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.

Cloud and Container Security
azurecloud-securityoffensive-security
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
AzureGoat

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Application Security
azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing
CobaltBus

CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.

Offensive Security
c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team
HAWK

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securityawsazuredevsecops
MicroBurst

A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments

Offensive Security
azurepenetration-testingpost-exploitation
Azure Guardrails

Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.

Cloud and Container Security
azurecloud-securityterraformsecurity-policies
Cloudmarker

Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudcloud-compliancecloud-securityazuregcp
AzureC2Relay

AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.

Offensive Security
c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2
helm-secrets

Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecawsazurecloud-securitysecret-management

Azure Security

Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
azuresecurityidentity-and-access-managementthreat-protectionsecurity-monitoringcloud-security
SOPS

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptionkmsawsgcpazure
Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks

Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger

Security Operations
azuremicrosoft-sentinelsecurity-automationsoar
Cloud Security Research

In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativeawsazure
msticpy

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.

Threat Management
infoseclog-analysisthreat-intelligenceazureiot