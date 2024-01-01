33 tools and resources
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.
A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.
A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments
Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.
Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team
msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.