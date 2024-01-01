NEW

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc

Log4Pot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

AzureGoat 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations. Application Security Free azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing

CobaltBus 0 ( 0 ) CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

MicroBurst 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments Offensive Security Free azurepenetration-testingpost-exploitation

AzureC2Relay 0 ( 0 ) AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2