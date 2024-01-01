4 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.