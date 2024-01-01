NEW

FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

MozDef 0 ( 0 ) Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers. Security Operations Free incident-responsesecurity-operations

Sliver 0 ( 0 ) Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments. Offensive Security Free security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations

FortiEDR 0 ( 0 ) FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations

IPsum 0 ( 0 ) Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses. Threat Management Free malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations