Crowdstrike Charlotte AI Logo

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
FortiAI Logo

FortiAI

0 (0)

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
InfinityAI Logo

InfinityAI

0 (0)

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Logo

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

0 (0)

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityxdrsiemsecurity-operationsthreat-intelligenceai-powered-security
Security Week Logo

Security Week

0 (0)

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsdata-protectionrisk-managementsecurity-operations
MozDef Logo

MozDef

0 (0)

Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-operations
Sliver Logo

Sliver

0 (0)

Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.

Offensive Security
Free
security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations
ThreatHunting Project Logo

ThreatHunting Project

0 (0)

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
FortiEDR Logo

FortiEDR

0 (0)

FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations
Google Security Operations Detection Rules Logo

Google Security Operations Detection Rules

0 (0)

Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations

Threat Management
Free
security-operationssecurity-rules
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
IPsum Logo

IPsum

0 (0)

Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.

Threat Management
Free
malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations
Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework Logo

Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework

0 (0)

A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-operations
Metasploit Unleashed Logo

Metasploit Unleashed

0 (0)

Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingexploit-developmentsecurity-operations
Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model Logo

Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model

0 (0)

A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response

Security Operations
Free
huntingcybersecuritysecurity-operationsincident-response
Cybereason Defense Platform Logo

Cybereason Defense Platform

0 (0)

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository Logo

Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

0 (0)

Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-operationsplaybookssecurity-community
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender Logo

Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender

0 (0)

Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.

Threat Management
Free
microsoft-sentinelthreat-huntingsecurity-operations
Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security Logo

Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesecurity-operationsworkflow-automation
Matano Open Source Security Data Lake Logo

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

0 (0)

Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cloud-securityawssecurity-operationslog-analysis
GOSINT Logo

GOSINT

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-operationsthreat-hunting
Panther Detections Logo

Panther Detections

0 (0)

A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemsecurity-operationssecurity-automation
Alterix Logo

Alterix

0 (0)

Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sigmayarasiemsecurity-operations