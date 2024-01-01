security-analytics

6 tools and resources

NEW

Logrythm Axon Logo

Logrythm Axon

0 (0)

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
Cloud Sniper Logo

Cloud Sniper

0 (0)

A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsecloud-incident-responsecloud-nativesecurity-analytics

MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository

0 (0)

A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.

Training and Resources
Free
att&ckmitrethreat-intelligencesecurity-analytics
Event Query Language (EQL) Logo

Event Query Language (EQL)

0 (0)

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management
Amazon Detective Logo

Amazon Detective

0 (0)

A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-analyticsdata-visualizationcloud-security
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training Logo

Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training

0 (0)

Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoft-sentinelsecurity-information-and-event-managementsecurity-analyticsincident-responsethreat-hunting