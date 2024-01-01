17 tools and resources
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel
A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence
A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques