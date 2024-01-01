NEW

Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. Threat Management Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack

AttackIQ 0 ( 0 ) Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels. Threat Management Commercial mitre-attack

Dorothy 0 ( 0 ) Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics. Threat Management Free security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules

ANY.RUN 0 ( 0 ) Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident. Malware Analysis Free incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack

Sentinel ATT&CK 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel Threat Management Free sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting