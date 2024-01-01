mitre-attack

Vectra AI

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Threat Management
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack
AttackIQ

Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.

Threat Management
Commercial
mitre-attack
Dorothy

Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.

Threat Management
Free
security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules
ANY.RUN

Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack
Stratus Red Team

Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.

Offensive Security
Free
cloudred-teammitre-attackgodocker
Purple Academy by Picus

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamcyber-threatsmitre-attackransomware
Sentinel ATT&CK

A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel

Threat Management
Free
sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting
ThreatHunting

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting
Red Team Automation (RTA)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamatt&ckmitre-attackpythonscriptingbinary-analysis
Any Run

Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence

Offensive Security
Free
sandboxmalware-analysiscloud-securitythreat-intelligencemitre-attack
The Threat Hunter Playbook

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Deception-as-Detection

Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackwindows-securitylinux-securitymac-securityhoney-pot
Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification

Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarayara-rulesmitre-attackthreat-intelligence
Applied Incident Response

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0

Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackstixctithreat-intelligencecybersecurity
Splunk Security Content

Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
splunkthreat-detectionincident-responsemitre-attack
RE&CT Framework

A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-incident-responsemitre-attack