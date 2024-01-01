The Exabeam Security Operations Platform applies AI and automation to security operations workflows to deliver the industry's most effective offerings for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With 680+ product integrations, 9500+ log parsers, and 10+ years of data storage, it provides a future-proof platform for cloud-native architecture, modern log management, and powerful behavioral analytics. The platform automates and modernizes TDIR workflows, streamlining operations and providing a comprehensive risk-based threat analysis. The platform's features include: * Cloud-native architecture built on Google Cloud * Rapid data ingestion, hyper-fast query performance, and powerful behavioral analytics and AI * 680+ product integrations * 9500+ log parsers * 10+ years of data storage * 195+ pre-built correlation rules * Automated investigation experience for streamlined TDIR workflows Exabeam helps the world's leading organizations fight what they can't see with faster, more accurate, and repeatable threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events
A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts.