The Exabeam Security Operations Platform applies AI and automation to security operations workflows to deliver the industry's most effective offerings for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With 680+ product integrations, 9500+ log parsers, and 10+ years of data storage, it provides a future-proof platform for cloud-native architecture, modern log management, and powerful behavioral analytics. The platform automates and modernizes TDIR workflows, streamlining operations and providing a comprehensive risk-based threat analysis. The platform's features include: * Cloud-native architecture built on Google Cloud * Rapid data ingestion, hyper-fast query performance, and powerful behavioral analytics and AI * 680+ product integrations * 9500+ log parsers * 10+ years of data storage * 195+ pre-built correlation rules * Automated investigation experience for streamlined TDIR workflows Exabeam helps the world's leading organizations fight what they can't see with faster, more accurate, and repeatable threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).