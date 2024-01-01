22 tools and resources
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection
A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.
Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.
Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform.
A standard document for software projects
Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.
A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.
Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.