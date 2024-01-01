NEW

vt-url 0 ( 0 ) VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions Malware Analysis Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

Forseti Security 0 ( 0 ) Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support. Miscellaneous Free appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

README 0 ( 0 ) A standard document for software projects Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis

GAUNTLT 0 ( 0 ) GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool Miscellaneous Free appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

Packet Storm 0 ( 0 ) Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale. Threat Management Free infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools