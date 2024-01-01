security-tools

vt-url

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.

Threat Management
HoneySMB

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
HoneyDB

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
IOCextractor

A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions

Malware Analysis
Scumblr

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.

Miscellaneous
Forseti Security

Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.

Miscellaneous
CrowdStrike Community Tools

Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform.

Miscellaneous
README

A standard document for software projects

Miscellaneous
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.

Miscellaneous
T-Pot - The All In One Multi Honeypot Platform

A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.

Honeypots
FastIntercept

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
Sigma

Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.

Threat Management
GAUNTLT

0 (0)

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Miscellaneous
Threat Bus

A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.

Threat Management
Packet Storm

Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.

Threat Management
Intel Owl

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
WebMax Tools Privacy Encoders / Decoders / Hash Generators

Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.

Data Protection and Cryptography
PlumHound

A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.

Vulnerability Management
Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0

A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.

Guides and eBooks
