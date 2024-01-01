NEW

Malware Patrol 0 ( 0 ) Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

ThreatTracker 0 ( 0 ) An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs. Threat Management Free iocpython

IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions Malware Analysis Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

stoQ 0 ( 0 ) A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security

Jager 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format. Threat Management Free iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

Forager 0 ( 0 ) Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara

IOC Parser 0 ( 0 ) A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format. Threat Management Free iocpdfaptfile-analysis

Signature-Base 0 ( 0 ) YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs. Threat Management Free yaraiocthreat-intelligence

DailyIOC 0 ( 0 ) A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets. Threat Management Free iocaptyara

Hiryu 0 ( 0 ) A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC. Threat Management Free threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j

Maltiverse 0 ( 0 ) Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceioc

LOKI 0 ( 0 ) LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. Threat Management Free iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

iocextract 0 ( 0 ) A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora. Malware Analysis Free iocindicator-of-compromiseregex

Rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints. Security Operations Free incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api

openioc-to-stix 0 ( 0 ) Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content. Threat Management Free stixpythonioc

SSC-Threat-Intel-IoCs 0 ( 0 ) Public access to Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other data for readers of Security Scorecard's technical blog posts and reports. Threat Management Free ioc

FireEye IOCs 0 ( 0 ) Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license Threat Management Free ioc

ThreatIngestor 0 ( 0 ) An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP. Threat Management Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-feed