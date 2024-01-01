ioc

Malware Patrol

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
ThreatTracker

An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.

Threat Management
Free
iocpython
Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamincident-responseiocthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
IOCextractor

A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions

Malware Analysis
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

stoQ

A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Threat Management
Free
snortyaraiocclamavrulethreat-hunting
Jager

A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.

Threat Management
Free
iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
Forager

Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara
Volexity Threat Intelligence Repository

Repository containing IoCs related to Volexity's threat intelligence blog posts and tools.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligence
IOC Parser

A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.

Threat Management
Free
iocpdfaptfile-analysis
Rapid7 Labs Repository

A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.

Threat Management
Free
iocyarasigmathreat-detection
Signature-Base

YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.

Threat Management
Free
yaraiocthreat-intelligence
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
Free
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator

botvrij.eu

Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response

Threat Management
Free
iocincident-responsenetwork-securityidsmisposint
DailyIOC

A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.

Threat Management
Free
iocaptyara
Malware Indicators of Compromise

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
Hiryu

A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.

Threat Management
Free
threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j
Maltiverse

Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceioc
LOKI

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.

Threat Management
Free
iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
Malware Signatures Overview

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencemalware-detectioncybersecuritythreat-research
iocextract

A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.

Malware Analysis
Free
iocindicator-of-compromiseregex
Rastrea2r

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api
openioc-to-stix

Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.

Threat Management
Free
stixpythonioc
SSC-Threat-Intel-IoCs

Public access to Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other data for readers of Security Scorecard's technical blog posts and reports.

Threat Management
Free
ioc
IOC Finder

Parse IOCs from text

Threat Management
Free
iocindicator-of-compromise
FireEye IOCs

Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license

Threat Management
Free
ioc
ThreatIngestor

An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-feed
IOC Fanger Python Package

Python package for fanging and defanging indicators of compromise in text.

Miscellaneous
Free
iocindicator-of-compromisepythonsecurity-tool
Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH)

TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencepython
Spyre

A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.

Threat Management
Free
iocyarascannerincident-response
THOR Lite

A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Endpoint Security
Free
iocyarascannerfile-systemgo