Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

NFStream 0 ( 0 ) NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility. Network Security Free network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning

Wireguard 0 ( 0 ) WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance. Network Security Free vpnwireguardcryptographynetwork-security

fatt 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3

ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute. Network Security Free icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

Xplot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc

tcpsplit 0 ( 0 ) A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries. Network Security Free tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis

tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-testing

kube-iptables-tailer 0 ( 0 ) A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables. Network Security Free kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

Tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing

pkt2flow 0 ( 0 ) A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing. Network Security Free packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security

testssl.sh 0 ( 0 ) testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security

Sniff 0 ( 0 ) Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. Network Security Free tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux

mysql-honeypotd 0 ( 0 ) Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options. Honeypots Free honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security

go-emulators 0 ( 0 ) A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-testingvulnerability-testinggo

panic_bcast 0 ( 0 ) A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks. Network Security Free blue-teambreachnetwork-security

DNS Tunnelling 0 ( 0 ) A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels. Network Security Free dnstunnelingnetwork-security

FaPro Free 0 ( 0 ) A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols. Network Security Free network-securityprotocol-analysis

LaBrea 0 ( 0 ) LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses. Honeypots Free hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap

stoQ 0 ( 0 ) A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security

Best-practice-for-network-segmentation 0 ( 0 ) Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks Training and Resources Free firewallsecurity-best-practicesnetwork-security

AbuseIO 0 ( 0 ) Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process. Security Operations Free network-security

Impost 0 ( 0 ) Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities. Network Security Free honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics

Mirai Tracker 0 ( 0 ) A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns. Threat Management Free malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity

clj-net-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows

OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats Network Security Free honey-potnetwork-securityintrusion-detection

Nipper-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches. Network Security Free network-securitydevice-securityreportingsecurity-configuration

Snort++ 0 ( 0 ) Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support. Network Security Free network-securitysnortsecurity-testing

TCPFLOW 0 ( 0 ) TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture

Socket Sentry 0 ( 0 ) A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers. Network Security Free network-securitylinuxnetwork-traffic

Cisco Umbrella 0 ( 0 ) Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity. Threat Management Free cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention

SharpPrinter 0 ( 0 ) SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes. Offensive Security Free network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security

NMAP 0 ( 0 ) Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring. Vulnerability Management Free network-discoverynetwork-scanningport-scanningnetwork-security

Ipsumdump 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-analysistcpdumpnetwork-monitoring

RDFP 0 ( 0 ) Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients. Network Security Free remote-desktopfingerprintingzeeknetwork-securitypacket-analysis

DataPlane.org 0 ( 0 ) Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations. Threat Management Free cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

YAIDS 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS Network Security Free intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded

PcapPlusPlus 0 ( 0 ) A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++

Heimdal Enterprise 0 ( 0 ) Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management. Endpoint Security Free network-securityendpoint-protectionprivileged-access-managementdns-securityedr

Nebula 0 ( 0 ) Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security. Network Security Free network-securityencryptionsecurity-groupstunneling

httpry 0 ( 0 ) A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis. Network Security Free network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit

snort 0 ( 0 ) Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort

Netdude 0 ( 0 ) Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture

mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security

tcptraceroute 0 ( 0 ) A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination. Network Security Free network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration

Yaraprocessor 0 ( 0 ) Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures. Malware Analysis Free network-securitypacket-capturesignature-generation

tcpkill 0 ( 0 ) A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing

http-sniffer 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output. Network Security Free network-securitypcaphttp-headers

Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security

Dockerscan 0 ( 0 ) A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments Vulnerability Management Free dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection

Legion 0 ( 0 ) An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

Haka 0 ( 0 ) Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic. Network Security Free network-securityprotocol-analysissecurity-policiestraffic-filtering

Honeybrid 0 ( 0 ) A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security Honeypots Free honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering

replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-security

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

GRFICSv2 0 ( 0 ) A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security

Romana 0 ( 0 ) Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall. Network Security Free cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security

tcpdump 0 ( 0 ) Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing

Scapy 0 ( 0 ) A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing. Network Security Free network-securitypenetration-testingnetwork-discoverynetwork-testing

ShadowServer 0 ( 0 ) A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security

GRASSMARLIN 0 ( 0 ) Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security Network Security Free icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting

ettercap 0 ( 0 ) A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection. Network Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-analysisnetwork-security

Gatekeeper 0 ( 0 ) Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators. Network Security Free ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security

Mercury 0 ( 0 ) Network metadata capture and analysis tool Network Security Free packet-capturepcapnetwork-security

NECOMA 0 ( 0 ) NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security

Libcrafter 0 ( 0 ) A high-level C++ library for creating and decoding network packets with a Scapy-like interface. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-craftingscapy

Telnetlogger 0 ( 0 ) A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet Network Security Free binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis

Libnet 0 ( 0 ) An API for constructing and injecting network packets with additional functionality. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-crafting

Suricata 0 ( 0 ) Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring. Network Security Free network-securityidsthreat-detection

Miniprint 0 ( 0 ) A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer Honeypots Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingnetwork-security

NETRESEC 0 ( 0 ) Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics. Network Security Free network-forensic-analysispcapnetwork-security

PCAP-ATTACK 0 ( 0 ) A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-huntingnetwork-security

go-HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity Honeypots Free honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response

OpenSnitch 0 ( 0 ) OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities. Network Security Free firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security