network-security

136 tools and resources

NEW

Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
SANS Internet Storm Center Logo

SANS Internet Storm Center

0 (0)

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Blogs and News
Free
firewalllog-analysissecurity-communitysecurity-professionalsnetwork-security
crawley Logo

crawley

0 (0)

A simple web crawler written in Go

Network Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlergoweb-securitynetwork-security
Singularity Logo

Singularity

0 (0)

A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-securitynetwork-security
NFStream Logo

NFStream

0 (0)

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner Logo

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

0 (0)

Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryport-scanningnetwork-security
Wireguard Logo

Wireguard

0 (0)

WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.

Network Security
Free
vpnwireguardcryptographynetwork-security
fatt Logo

fatt

0 (0)

A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3
ICS-pcap Logo

ICS-pcap

0 (0)

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Network Security
Free
icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

Xplot

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool
PFSense Logo

PFSense

0 (0)

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Network Security
Free
firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc
Apache Spot (Incubating) Logo

Apache Spot (Incubating)

0 (0)

Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispacket-analysissecurity-threatscloud-securitynetwork-security
tcpsplit Logo

tcpsplit

0 (0)

A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.

Network Security
Free
tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis
tcpreplay Logo

tcpreplay

0 (0)

Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-testing
Tang Logo

Tang

0 (0)

Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloud-securitydata-securityencryptionnetwork-security
Intrusion Detection Honeypots Logo

Intrusion Detection Honeypots

0 (0)

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

Network Security
Free
honeypotpacket-analysisnetwork-securityincident-response

Cisco Umbrella Popularity List

0 (0)

A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.

Threat Management
Free
dnsnetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
Network Flight Simulator (flightsim) Logo

Network Flight Simulator (flightsim)

0 (0)

A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-traffic
BZAR Logo

BZAR

0 (0)

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
att&ckbrocyber-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-monitoringthreat-detection
kube-iptables-tailer Logo

kube-iptables-tailer

0 (0)

A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.

Network Security
Free
kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns
aircrack-ng Logo

aircrack-ng

0 (0)

A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitynetwork-securitypassword-crackingnetwork-scanningnetwork-testing
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains Logo

Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

0 (0)

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
CapTipper Logo

CapTipper

0 (0)

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
Honeytrap by Till Mannw Logo

Honeytrap by Till Mannw

0 (0)

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitytcpudpattack-detectionproxy
Tcpreplay Logo

Tcpreplay

0 (0)

Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO) Logo

Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

0 (0)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
pkt2flow Logo

pkt2flow

0 (0)

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security
App-Ray Logo

App-Ray

0 (0)

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
testssl.sh Logo

testssl.sh

0 (0)

testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security
Sniff Logo

Sniff

0 (0)

Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.

Network Security
Free
tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux
mysql-honeypotd Logo

mysql-honeypotd

0 (0)

Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security
go-emulators Logo

go-emulators

0 (0)

A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-testingvulnerability-testinggo
panic_bcast Logo

panic_bcast

0 (0)

A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.

Network Security
Free
blue-teambreachnetwork-security
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug Logo

Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

0 (0)

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitynetwork-security
DNS Tunnelling Logo

DNS Tunnelling

0 (0)

A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels.

Network Security
Free
dnstunnelingnetwork-security
Compilation of SHODAN Filters Logo

Compilation of SHODAN Filters

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.

Training and Resources
Free
shodansearch-enginecybersecuritynetwork-securityinfosec
FaPro Free Logo

FaPro Free

0 (0)

A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysis
LaBrea Logo

LaBrea

0 (0)

LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.

Honeypots
Free
hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap

stoQ

0 (0)

A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security
Best-practice-for-network-segmentation Logo

Best-practice-for-network-segmentation

0 (0)

Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks

Training and Resources
Free
firewallsecurity-best-practicesnetwork-security

AbuseIO

0 (0)

Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.

Security Operations
Free
network-security
TLS Fingerprinting Logo

TLS Fingerprinting

0 (0)

A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.

Network Security
Free
tlsfingerprintingmalware-detectionvulnerability-detectionnetwork-security
Glutton Setup Logo

Glutton Setup

0 (0)

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh
Impost Logo

Impost

0 (0)

Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics
Mirai Tracker Logo

Mirai Tracker

0 (0)

A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity
clj-net-pcap Logo

clj-net-pcap

0 (0)

A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows
Bro IDS Logo

Bro IDS

0 (0)

An open-source network security monitoring tool.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringidsintrusion-detectionnetwork-traffic-analysis
Check Point Endpoint Security Logo

Check Point Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitynetwork-securityforensicsendpoint-detection-and-response
Dolos: SDN Honeypot Logo

Dolos: SDN Honeypot

0 (0)

An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmalware-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot Logo

OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot

0 (0)

An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityintrusion-detection
Nipper-ng Logo

Nipper-ng

0 (0)

A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydevice-securityreportingsecurity-configuration
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Toms Honey Pot Logo

Toms Honey Pot

0 (0)

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture Logo

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture

0 (0)

BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.

Guides and eBooks
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringintrusion-detection
Snort++ Logo

Snort++

0 (0)

Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysnortsecurity-testing
TCPFLOW Logo

TCPFLOW

0 (0)

TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture
Socket Sentry Logo

Socket Sentry

0 (0)

A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylinuxnetwork-traffic
Cisco Umbrella Logo

Cisco Umbrella

0 (0)

Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention
SharpPrinter Logo

SharpPrinter

0 (0)

SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security
NMAP Logo

NMAP

0 (0)

Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.

Vulnerability Management
Free
network-discoverynetwork-scanningport-scanningnetwork-security
PF_RING Logo

PF_RING

0 (0)

High-speed packet capture library with user-level network socket.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capture
Ipsumdump Logo

Ipsumdump

0 (0)

A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysistcpdumpnetwork-monitoring
RDFP Logo

RDFP

0 (0)

Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients.

Network Security
Free
remote-desktopfingerprintingzeeknetwork-securitypacket-analysis
DataPlane.org Logo

DataPlane.org

0 (0)

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
YAIDS Logo

YAIDS

0 (0)

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
Free
intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded
PcapPlusPlus Logo

PcapPlusPlus

0 (0)

A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++
Heimdal Enterprise Logo

Heimdal Enterprise

0 (0)

Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.

Endpoint Security
Free
network-securityendpoint-protectionprivileged-access-managementdns-securityedr
Nebula Logo

Nebula

0 (0)

Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.

Network Security
Free
network-securityencryptionsecurity-groupstunneling

httpry

0 (0)

A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit
snort Logo

snort

0 (0)

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort
Netdude Logo

Netdude

0 (0)

Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics) Logo

RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)

0 (0)

Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytraffic-analysiszeeklog-analysis
mhn-core-docker Logo

mhn-core-docker

0 (0)

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
Free
dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security
tcptraceroute Logo

tcptraceroute

0 (0)

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration
Network Access Analyzer Logo

Network Access Analyzer

0 (0)

Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.

Network Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-groupsvpc
Yaraprocessor Logo

Yaraprocessor

0 (0)

Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures.

Malware Analysis
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesignature-generation
tcpkill Logo

tcpkill

0 (0)

A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing
http-sniffer Logo

http-sniffer

0 (0)

A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcaphttp-headers
Dockerpot Logo

Dockerpot

0 (0)

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Honeypots
Free
dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security
Honey Ports Logo

Honey Ports

0 (0)

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Network Security
Free
honeypotport-scanningdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-security
Dockerscan Logo

Dockerscan

0 (0)

A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Honeycomb

0 (0)

Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionprotocol-analysishoneypotsignature-generation
tcpdump & libpcap Logo

tcpdump & libpcap

0 (0)

A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppacket-analysisnetwork-analysis
Netcap Logo

Netcap

0 (0)

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 Logo

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2

0 (0)

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydocker
SecurityWeek Logo

SecurityWeek

0 (0)

SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsanalysisthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
Legion Logo

Legion

0 (0)

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

botvrij.eu

0 (0)

Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response

Threat Management
Free
iocincident-responsenetwork-securityidsmisposint

Haka

0 (0)

Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysissecurity-policiestraffic-filtering
Honeybrid Logo

Honeybrid

0 (0)

A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security

Honeypots
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering
replayproxy Logo

replayproxy

0 (0)

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-security
PacketQ Logo

PacketQ

0 (0)

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
Free
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Logo

The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

Training and Resources
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringcybersecurity
AfterGlow Logo

AfterGlow

0 (0)

Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow

Network Security
Free
incident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-huntingvisualizationnetwork-topology
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) Logo

6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

0 (0)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.

Network Security
Free
ipv6attack-detectionsecurity-threatsnetwork-security
GRFICSv2 Logo

GRFICSv2

0 (0)

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security
Tor Exit Addresses Logo

Tor Exit Addresses

0 (0)

A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.

Threat Management
Free
torip-addressnetwork-security
Romana Logo

Romana

0 (0)

Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.

Network Security
Free
cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security
AWS Network Firewall Logo

AWS Network Firewall

0 (0)

AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Network Security
Free
awsnetwork-securityfirewallvpccloud-security
tcpdump Logo

tcpdump

0 (0)

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing

Scapy

0 (0)

A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypenetration-testingnetwork-discoverynetwork-testing
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) Logo

IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)

0 (0)

A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-discoverynetwork-scanning
AhnLab Plus Logo

AhnLab Plus

0 (0)

AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-securitynetwork-security
ShadowServer Logo

ShadowServer

0 (0)

A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security
GRASSMARLIN Logo

GRASSMARLIN

0 (0)

Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security

Network Security
Free
icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting
FreeBuf Logo

FreeBuf

0 (0)

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityresourcesvulnerabilitiesweb-securitysystem-securitynetwork-securitywireless-security
ettercap Logo

ettercap

0 (0)

A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-analysisnetwork-security
Gatekeeper Logo

Gatekeeper

0 (0)

Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.

Network Security
Free
ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot Logo

DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

0 (0)

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingnetwork-securityincident-responsesecurity-automation
Mercury Logo

Mercury

0 (0)

Network metadata capture and analysis tool

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapnetwork-security

NECOMA

0 (0)

NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security

OpenLDAP Software 2.4 Administrator's Guide: Security Considerations

0 (0)

A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
ldapsecurityfirewallnetwork-security
Stenographer Logo

Stenographer

0 (0)

Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.

Network Security
Free
packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo

PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

0 (0)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlibrary
SCADA HoneyNet Project Logo

SCADA HoneyNet Project

0 (0)

Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.

Honeypots
Free
industrial-securityscadahoneypotnetwork-securitycybersecurity
GNU Netcat Logo

GNU Netcat

0 (0)

A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.

Network Security
Free
networkingtcpudpport-scanningtunnelingnetwork-security
Libcrafter Logo

Libcrafter

0 (0)

A high-level C++ library for creating and decoding network packets with a Scapy-like interface.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-craftingscapy
Telnetlogger Logo

Telnetlogger

0 (0)

A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet

Network Security
Free
binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis
Libnet Logo

Libnet

0 (0)

An API for constructing and injecting network packets with additional functionality.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-crafting
Suricata Logo

Suricata

0 (0)

Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.

Network Security
Free
network-securityidsthreat-detection
Miniprint Logo

Miniprint

0 (0)

A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer

Honeypots
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingnetwork-security
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC Logo

Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

0 (0)

A printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network to detect and analyze potential attackers.

Network Security
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingthreat-detection
NETRESEC Logo

NETRESEC

0 (0)

Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.

Network Security
Free
network-forensic-analysispcapnetwork-security
AWS Shield Logo

AWS Shield

0 (0)

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
Free
ddosawssecuritycloud-securityapplication-securitynetwork-security
Spanning Tree 1: DOS attack sending conf BPDUs Logo

Spanning Tree 1: DOS attack sending conf BPDUs

0 (0)

DOS attack by sending fake BPDUs to disrupt switches' STP engines.

Network Security
Free
dosnetwork-security

CC2ASN

0 (0)

A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country

Network Security
Free
ip-addressipv6network-administrationnetwork-securitynetwork-topology
PCAP-ATTACK Logo

PCAP-ATTACK

0 (0)

A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingnetwork-security
Netis Cloud Probe Logo

Netis Cloud Probe

0 (0)

Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Logo

Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)

0 (0)

Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionreal-time-monitoringpacket-analysis
go-HoneyPot Logo

go-HoneyPot

0 (0)

A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response
Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit Logo

Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics
Tstat Logo

Tstat

0 (0)

Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytraffic-analysissniffernetwork-monitoring
OpenSnitch Logo

OpenSnitch

0 (0)

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.

Network Security
Free
firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security
Potiron Logo

Potiron

0 (0)

Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis
innernet Logo

innernet

0 (0)

A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.

Network Security
Free
wireguardnetwork-security

CompTIA Security+

0 (0)

Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritynetwork-securitycompliancethreatsvulnerabilitiescryptography