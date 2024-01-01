VERIS Community Database 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The VERIS Community Database is a comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents that is publicly available for download. It provides a rich source of information for researchers, analysts, and decision-makers to better understand and respond to security threats. The dataset is designed to support both community research and corporate decision-making, and it is regularly updated to reflect the latest security threats and trends. The VERIS Community Database is a valuable resource for anyone interested in cybersecurity, and it is available for download in raw format to support a wide range of applications and use cases.