SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
The VERIS Community Database is a comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents that is publicly available for download. It provides a rich source of information for researchers, analysts, and decision-makers to better understand and respond to security threats. The dataset is designed to support both community research and corporate decision-making, and it is regularly updated to reflect the latest security threats and trends. The VERIS Community Database is a valuable resource for anyone interested in cybersecurity, and it is available for download in raw format to support a wide range of applications and use cases.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.
The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.