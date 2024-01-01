macos

18 tools and resources

NEW

Knockknock Logo

Knockknock

0 (0)

A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.

Endpoint Security
Free
macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security
mac_apt Logo

mac_apt

0 (0)

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation
plast Logo

plast

0 (0)

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
Stronghold Logo

Stronghold

0 (0)

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
Free
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
Open Backup Extractor Logo

Open Backup Extractor

0 (0)

Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosbackupmacossecurity
Mystikal Logo

Mystikal

0 (0)

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
Free
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team
Osquery Logo

Osquery

0 (0)

Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.

Endpoint Security
Free
osquerymacossql
Santa Logo

Santa

0 (0)

Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS.

Endpoint Security
Free
macosbinary-securityfile-accessauthorization
macMRU-Parser Logo

macMRU-Parser

0 (0)

Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format

Digital Forensics
Free
macoshexdumppython
Mana Security Logo

Mana Security

0 (0)

A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.

Vulnerability Management
Free
macosvulnerability-managementapp-securitypatch-managementcve
Zeek Agent Logo

Zeek Agent

0 (0)

An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitylinuxmacossqlapi-access
Mac Locations Scraper Logo

Mac Locations Scraper

0 (0)

Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.

Digital Forensics
Free
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos
CyLR Logo

CyLR

0 (0)

CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos
AutoMacTC Logo

AutoMacTC

0 (0)

Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicmacostriagedisk-image
checkra1n Logo

checkra1n

0 (0)

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Specialized Security
Free
iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit
Dicompot Logo

Dicompot

0 (0)

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
Free
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos
Mac4n6 Group Logo

Mac4n6 Group

0 (0)

A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.

Digital Forensics
Free
macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x
APFS File System Format Reference Sheet Logo

APFS File System Format Reference Sheet

0 (0)

APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.

Guides and eBooks
Free
file-systemmacossecurityperformance