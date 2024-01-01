NEW

Knockknock 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware. Endpoint Security Free macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security

mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support. Digital Forensics Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation

Stronghold 0 ( 0 ) Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac. Security Operations Free macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging

Mystikal 0 ( 0 ) A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Offensive Security Free macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team

Osquery 0 ( 0 ) Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights. Endpoint Security Free osquerymacossql

Santa 0 ( 0 ) Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS. Endpoint Security Free macosbinary-securityfile-accessauthorization

macMRU-Parser 0 ( 0 ) Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format Digital Forensics Free macoshexdumppython

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit. Specialized Security Free iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit

Dicompot 0 ( 0 ) A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. Honeypots Free serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos