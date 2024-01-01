NEW

LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. AI Security Free aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

CalypsoAI 0 ( 0 ) CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability

WhyLabs LLM Security 0 ( 0 ) WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity

Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security. Specialized Security Commercial email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning

Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. Threat Management Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack

FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security

eyeballer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network Digital Forensics Free machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection

PyCon.DE 2018 0 ( 0 ) A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics. Miscellaneous Free pythonconferencemachine-learningiot

NFStream 0 ( 0 ) NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility. Network Security Free network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

RiskInDroid 0 ( 0 ) A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques. Specialized Security Free machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

AutoYara 0 ( 0 ) Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation

Maldatabase 0 ( 0 ) Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection

IPython Notebook 0 ( 0 ) Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination. Miscellaneous Free data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython

Malheur 0 ( 0 ) Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning

StringSifter 0 ( 0 ) StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis