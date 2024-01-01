machine-learning

42 tools and resources

NEW

Lakera Red Team Logo

Lakera Red Team

0 (0)

Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsdata-protection
LLM Guard Logo

LLM Guard

0 (0)

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

AI Security
Free
aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

0 (0)

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
CalypsoAI Logo

CalypsoAI

0 (0)

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability
WhyLabs LLM Security Logo

WhyLabs LLM Security

0 (0)

WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity
Crowdstrike Charlotte AI Logo

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
Tessian Logo

Tessian

0 (0)

Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.

Specialized Security
Commercial
email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning
Vectra AI Logo

Vectra AI

0 (0)

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Threat Management
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack
Inlyse Logo

Inlyse

0 (0)

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
SentinelOne Purple AI Logo

SentinelOne Purple AI

0 (0)

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-platformai-powered-securitythreat-huntingincident-response
DIANNA AI Cyber Companion Logo

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

0 (0)

DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningmalware-analysisthreat-researchsecurity-automation
FortiAI Logo

FortiAI

0 (0)

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
InfinityAI Logo

InfinityAI

0 (0)

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

0 (0)

A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool
Git-Vuln-Finder Logo

Git-Vuln-Finder

0 (0)

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security
Depix Logo

Depix

0 (0)

A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots

Malware Analysis
Free
password-recoverymachine-learningsecurity-researchpenetration-testing
eyeballer Logo

eyeballer

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

Digital Forensics
Free
machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection
PyCon.DE 2018 Logo

PyCon.DE 2018

0 (0)

A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
pythonconferencemachine-learningiot
NFStream Logo

NFStream

0 (0)

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning
SyntheticSun Logo

SyntheticSun

0 (0)

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Free
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Logo

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitymachine-learningmalware-detection
Project Icewater Logo

Project Icewater

0 (0)

A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionyarafile-analysismachine-learningthreat-intelligence
LORG Logo

LORG

0 (0)

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) Logo

Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

0 (0)

Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.

Specialized Security
Free
awsdata-analysismachine-learning
Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository Logo

Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

0 (0)

A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.

Malware Analysis
Free
machine-learningmalware-detectionyararule-generation
RiskInDroid Logo

RiskInDroid

0 (0)

A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec
Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionzero-trustransomwaremalwaremachine-learning
AutoYara Logo

AutoYara

0 (0)

Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Maldatabase Logo

Maldatabase

0 (0)

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning
Netcap Logo

Netcap

0 (0)

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
IPython Notebook Logo

IPython Notebook

0 (0)

Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.

Miscellaneous
Free
data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython
Ryan Stillions: The DML model Logo

Ryan Stillions: The DML model

0 (0)

A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
machine-learningnatural-language-processingdata-securitysecurity-threatsanomaly-detection
Malheur Logo

Malheur

0 (0)

Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning
StringSifter Logo

StringSifter

0 (0)

StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis
ManaTI Project Logo

ManaTI Project

0 (0)

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningthreat-analysisdata-visualizationweb-interface
Webroot Business Endpoint Protection Logo

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectioncloud-securitymachine-learningmalware-detectionransomware-prevention

maxmind.com

0 (0)

MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.

Threat Management
Commercial
cybersecurityfraud-detectionmachine-learningsecurity-solutions
LogonTracer Logo

LogonTracer

0 (0)

Investigate malicious logons by visualizing and analyzing Windows Active Directory event logs with LogonTracer.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-logswindows-securitymachine-learning
StegaStamp Logo

StegaStamp

0 (0)

Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-processingdata-hidingmachine-learning
BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.

Threat Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligencemalware-analysisfile-analysisyara-rulesmachine-learning