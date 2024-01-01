42 tools and resources
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots
A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.
Investigate malicious logons by visualizing and analyzing Windows Active Directory event logs with LogonTracer.
Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.
Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.