Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
Prowler is an Open Source security tool to perform AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Kubernetes security best practices assessments, audits, incident response, continuous monitoring, hardening and forensics readiness, and also remediations! It contains hundreds of controls covering CIS, NIST 800, NIST CSF, CISA, RBI, FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, FFIEC, SOC2, GXP, AWS Well-Architected Framework Security Pillar, AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), ENS (Spanish National Security Scheme) and your custom security frameworks. Provider Checks Services Compliance Frameworks Categories AWS 304 61 -> prowler aws --list-services 28 -> prowler aws --list-compliance 6 -> prowler aws --list-categories GCP 75 11 -> prowler gcp --list-services 1 -> prowler gcp --list-compliance 2 -> prowler
