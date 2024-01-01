security-standards

Contribution Guidelines

Contribution Guidelines

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

Guides and eBooks
OWASP OWTF

OWASP OWTF

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Offensive Security
OWASP Foundation

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

Vulnerability Management
OWASP News

OWASP News

OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.

Blogs and News
NERC Alerts

NERC Alerts

Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.

Security Operations
