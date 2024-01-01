CBRX is a cloud-based incident analysis platform designed for cybersecurity teams. It automates the analysis of incident data, providing insights to enhance organizational security posture. The platform offers: 1. Automated incident reporting and ticketing 2. Proactive risk identification and mitigation 3. Efficient cloud-based analytics 4. Comprehensive support and guidance CBRX aims to streamline incident response processes and optimize cybersecurity operations through data science and automation.
