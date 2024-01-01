INE Security 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

INE Security provides a range of cybersecurity certifications, including Junior Penetration Tester, Certified Professional Penetration Tester, Mobile Application Penetration Tester, Web Application Penetration Tester, Web Application Penetration Tester eXtreme, Enterprise Defense Administrator, Certified Incident Responder, and Certified Threat Hunting Professional. These certifications demonstrate expertise in various areas of cybersecurity, including penetration testing, mobile application security, web application security, and incident response. The certifications are designed to validate the skills and knowledge of cybersecurity professionals, and are offered through INE Security's training programs and certification vouchers. INE Security is a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, and its certifications are recognized industry-wide as a mark of excellence in cybersecurity expertise.