The Incident Response Flowchart is a structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents, guiding users through a step-by-step process from initial contact to incident resolution, including containment, assessment, eradication, restoration, and follow-up. The flowchart encompasses key stages, including identifying and categorizing incidents, containing and assessing the situation, eradicating the root cause, restoring affected systems, and conducting follow-up activities to ensure lessons are learned and future incidents are prevented. Throughout the process, it emphasizes the importance of communication, collaboration, and documentation, ensuring a comprehensive and effective incident response.