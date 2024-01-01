NEW

x64dbg 0 ( 0 ) An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis

ThreatCheck 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files. Offensive Security Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis

ANY.RUN 0 ( 0 ) Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident. Malware Analysis Free incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack

Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison. Malware Analysis Free botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

BinaryPig 0 ( 0 ) A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisdata-visualizationcustomizable

Drltrace 0 ( 0 ) Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. Application Security Free dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux

Crits 0 ( 0 ) CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalware-analysissecurity-community

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

Viper 0 ( 0 ) A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research

AutoYara 0 ( 0 ) Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation

AndroL4b 0 ( 0 ) Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis. Specialized Security Free reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool

malscan 0 ( 0 ) Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts. Digital Forensics Free malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

mkYARA 0 ( 0 ) Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

floss 0 ( 0 ) A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis

Yabin 0 ( 0 ) Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysiswhitelist

Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities Honeypots Free blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats Endpoint Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis

Pylibemu 0 ( 0 ) Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython

Malheur 0 ( 0 ) Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning

StringSifter 0 ( 0 ) StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis

Hyara 0 ( 0 ) Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features. Malware Analysis Free yararule-writingpluginida-promalware-analysis

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments. Threat Management Free windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log

CAPA 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence

JSDetox 0 ( 0 ) A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution. Malware Analysis Free javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool

Polichombr 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection

MalConfScan 0 ( 0 ) MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images. Digital Forensics Free malware-analysismemory-forensicsmalware-detectionstring-analysis

QuickSand 0 ( 0 ) Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisexploit-detection