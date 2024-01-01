malware-analysis

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningmalware-analysisthreat-researchsecurity-automation
x64dbg

An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis
ThreatCheck

A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.

Offensive Security
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis
ANY.RUN

Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack
Dorothy2

A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.

Malware Analysis
Free
botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis
BinaryPig

A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisdata-visualizationcustomizable
Drltrace

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Application Security
Free
dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux
YARA Silly Silly

A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaravirus-totalpython
Crits

CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysissecurity-community
iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg

Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyarabinary-analysisrule-generation
Joe Sandbox (Community)

Joe Sandbox Community provides automated cloud-based malware analysis across multiple OS platforms.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysissandbox
Cuckoo Mod

A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisbehavioral-analysissignature-based-detection
Viper

A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research
InQuest YARA Rules

A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.

Threat Management
Free
yarapowershellmalware-analysisthreat-huntingincident-response
AutoYara

Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation
Security Trainings

Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.

Training and Resources
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisexploit-developmentsecurity-training
AndroL4b

Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool
malscan

Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis
mkYARA

Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly
Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms)

Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.

Endpoint Security
Free
debuggingmalware-analysis
HoneyDrive

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
Malware Traffic Analysis

A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.

Network Security
Free
malware-analysispcaptraffic-analysiscybersecurityresearch
Threat.Zone

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysissandboxstatic-analysisemulationbinary-securityfile-analysis
floss

A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis
Yabin

Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysiswhitelist
Any Run

Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence

Offensive Security
Free
sandboxmalware-analysiscloud-securitythreat-intelligencemitre-attack
Bluepot

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing
Elastic Security YARA Rules

Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-huntingincident-responsemalware-analysissignature-based-detection
YARA-Signator

Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysissignature-generationrule-generationx86
Yara Decompressor

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
CAPE Logo

CAPE

Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

MalShare

Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremalware-analysismalware-detectioncybersecurity
The DFIR Report

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Threat Management
Free
dfirthreat-intelligenceincident-responsemalware-analysiscybersecurity
Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Application Security
Free
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing
Applied Incident Response

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1

FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-scanningfile-analysismalware-analysisreverse-engineering
Mastiff

A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis
Pylibemu

Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython
Malheur

Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning
Static File Analyzer (SFA)

A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-analysisclamavyaradocker
Yara Rule Generator

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-analysisrule-generationthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
StringSifter

StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis
Cyber Triage

Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.

Security Operations
Commercial
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfirmalware-analysisransomware
Hyara

Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-writingpluginida-promalware-analysis
VT_RuleMGR.py

Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyararule-managementmalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
Hybrid-Analysis

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
ProcFilter

ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.

Threat Management
Free
windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log
Intel Owl

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingmalware-analysisfile-analysisrest-apisecurity-tools
CAPA

A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.

Application Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence

JSDetox

A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool
Cuckoo Sandbox

Leading open source automated malware analysis system.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbinary-analysis
Reversing With Lena (Tutorials)

Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisdebuggingdisassembly
PyaraScanner

A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalwareyarascannerincident-response-toolmalware-analysis
Polichombr

A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection
APT Groups and Operations

A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysiscybersecurityopen-sourcecommunity-driven
MalConfScan

MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-analysismemory-forensicsmalware-detectionstring-analysis
Halogen

Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.

Threat Management
Free
yara-rulesmalware-analysisthreat-huntingfile-analysisbinary-securityimage-processing
QuickSand

Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisexploit-detection
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS)

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionstring-analysismalware-analysis
Viper Framework

Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisexploitscriptingcommunity-driven
Mquery

Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaradockerfile-analysisdigital-forensics

Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationmalware-analysisbrowser-security
Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach

A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisreverse-engineeringtutorialdebugging
BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.

Threat Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligencemalware-analysisfile-analysisyara-rulesmachine-learning