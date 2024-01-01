HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior, allowing users to monitor and analyze malicious activity on their networks. The platform offers a range of features, including threat API access, network monitoring, and agent deployment, to help organizations improve their threat detection and response capabilities. With HoneyDB, users can gain visibility into attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and leverage this information to enhance their security posture. The platform's threat intelligence feeds can be integrated with existing security tools, enabling more effective incident response and threat hunting. HoneyDB's user-friendly interface provides easy access to threat data, including IP addresses, protocols, and service information, making it easier for security teams to identify and respond to threats in real-time.