Logpoint NDR (Network Detection and Response) is a security solution that monitors network traffic to detect and respond to threats that may bypass traditional endpoint security measures. The platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze network activity patterns and identify malicious behavior in real-time. The solution features "Chain of Events" technology that connects seemingly unrelated security events to reveal hidden attack patterns. This AI-powered capability helps security teams focus on genuine threats by reducing alert noise and highlighting actual attack chains rather than individual alerts. Logpoint NDR operates without requiring agent deployment on endpoints, reducing operational overhead while providing visibility into network-based threats. It can detect various threats including malware, ransomware, and insider threats as they move across the network. The platform can be integrated with Logpoint SIEM to combine network traffic analysis with log data for more comprehensive security coverage. This integration enables security teams to correlate network-based detections with log-based evidence for improved threat hunting and incident response. Logpoint NDR helps organizations predict attacker movements by identifying tactics and techniques indicative of evolving attack chains, allowing for proactive threat prevention rather than just reactive response.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
An API for constructing and injecting network packets with additional functionality.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
PINNED
