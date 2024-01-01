NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

Sn1per 0 ( 0 ) An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture

SQLi-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

WPRecon 0 ( 0 ) WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress. Application Security Free wordpressvulnerability-scanning

XSpear 0 ( 0 ) A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool Offensive Security Free xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

SSRFire 0 ( 0 ) Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects Network Security Free ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

SubOver 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities Honeypots Free subdomain-takeoversubdomain-scanningvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

headi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated HTTP header injection Application Security Free security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security

xssValidator 0 ( 0 ) A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning

extended-xss-search 0 ( 0 ) A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs. Malware Analysis Free xssxss-scannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanning

takeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale. Honeypots Free subdomain-takeovermass-scanningcsv-outputsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

xsshunter 0 ( 0 ) A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free xssweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

AuditJS 0 ( 0 ) Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API. Vulnerability Management Free appsecnpmyarnvulnerability-scanningpackage-manager

hakrawler 0 ( 0 ) A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application Offensive Security Free crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

InsightAppSec 0 ( 0 ) Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities. Application Security Commercial appsecapplication-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss

ThreatMapper 0 ( 0 ) A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments Vulnerability Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response

Flan 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

FullHunt 0 ( 0 ) FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfaceasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningsecurity-platform

altdns 0 ( 0 ) A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them Honeypots Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

bundler-audit 0 ( 0 ) Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources. Vulnerability Management Free rubyvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Gopherus 0 ( 0 ) A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers Honeypots Free ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

npq 0 ( 0 ) A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process. Application Security Free npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit

WPScan 0 ( 0 ) WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites. Vulnerability Management Free wordpressrubycurlvulnerability-scanning

Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

aem-hacker 0 ( 0 ) AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems. Offensive Security Free offensive-securityvulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-crawler

is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. Vulnerability Management Free appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

Dockerscan 0 ( 0 ) A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments Vulnerability Management Free dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications Application Security Free xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

MetaHub 0 ( 0 ) Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning

Sonatype Repository 0 ( 0 ) A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security. Miscellaneous Free appseccompliancedevsecopssoftware-supply-chainvulnerability-scanning

CVE Ape 0 ( 0 ) A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use. Vulnerability Management Free cvevulnerability-scanningiot-securitylinux-security

Commix 0 ( 0 ) Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitationsecurity-testingpython

Clair 0 ( 0 ) An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis

drozer 0 ( 0 ) A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops

Vuls 0 ( 0 ) Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanninglinuxgo

Gamma Ray 0 ( 0 ) Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops

Pompem 0 ( 0 ) Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitpentest