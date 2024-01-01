system-security

SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
Free
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security

Applied Crypto Hardening: bettercrypto.org

A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccryptographyhardeningsecurity-guidelinessystem-security
Toms Honey Pot

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
Tracee

Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.

Application Security
Free
runtime-securityobservabilityebpfsystem-securitybehavioral-analysis

chkrootkit

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux
FreeBuf

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityresourcesvulnerabilitiesweb-securitysystem-securitynetwork-securitywireless-security