NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) is an open source honeypot for NoSQL databases that automates the process of detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. The simulation engines are deployed using the twisted framework. Currently, the framework supports Redis. The framework is under development and is prone to bugs. To install, clone the Git repository and run 'pip install -r requirements.txt'. NoPo works with Python versions 2.6.x and 2.7.x on any platform. Additional features include support for config files, simulating protocol specifications of servers, and the ability to log commands and sessions to a file.