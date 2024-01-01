A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) is an open source honeypot for NoSQL databases that automates the process of detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. The simulation engines are deployed using the twisted framework. Currently, the framework supports Redis. The framework is under development and is prone to bugs. To install, clone the Git repository and run 'pip install -r requirements.txt'. NoPo works with Python versions 2.6.x and 2.7.x on any platform. Additional features include support for config files, simulating protocol specifications of servers, and the ability to log commands and sessions to a file.
A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.
A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.
A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.