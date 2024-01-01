NEW

aws-inventory 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security. Cloud and Container Security Free awsaws-cliaws-security

Redboto 0 ( 0 ) Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API. Offensive Security Free awsaws-securityred-team

Watchmen 0 ( 0 ) AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules Miscellaneous Free awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

aws-security-benchmark 0 ( 0 ) A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1 Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securitycisbenchmark

FestIn 0 ( 0 ) A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling. Network Security Free awsaws-securitys3-bucketscrawling

MetaHub 0 ( 0 ) Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning