mass-s3-bucket-tester

mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3tk

s3tk

A security toolkit for Amazon S3

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3
2tearsinabucket

2tearsinabucket

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3reverse

s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
s3_objects_check

s3_objects_check

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3security-audit
S3BucketList

S3BucketList

Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitys3security-researchbrowser-extension
s3cario

s3cario

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
S3Scanner

S3Scanner

S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
Krampus

Krampus

Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-security
Enumerate IAM Permissions

Enumerate IAM Permissions

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
AWS Vault

AWS Vault

Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
aws-inventory

aws-inventory

A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-cliaws-security
kicks3

kicks3

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
Redboto

Redboto

Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.

Offensive Security
awsaws-securityred-team
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
barq

barq

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
Watchmen

Watchmen

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
AWS Security Controls

AWS Security Controls

Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
Dufflebag

Dufflebag

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Repokid

Repokid

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
ThreatModel for Amazon S3

ThreatModel for Amazon S3

A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.

Threat Management
awsaws-securitys3mitigation
Amazon GuardDuty Tester

Amazon GuardDuty Tester

Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-securityaws-resources
AWS Resource Discovery

AWS Resource Discovery

A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
Sadcloud

Sadcloud

A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityterraformmisconfigurationsecurity-researchtrainingpentest
AWS Key Management Service

AWS Key Management Service

A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securityencryptionkey-managementcloud-security
Network Access Analyzer

Network Access Analyzer

Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.

Network Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-groupsvpc
aws-fast-fixes

aws-fast-fixes

Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Security Operations
awssecuritycomplianceaws-securitycloud-security
CloudMapper

CloudMapper

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycompliancesecurity-auditsecurity-configuration
kube2iam

kube2iam

Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-securityiamkubernetescontainer-security
aws-security-benchmark

aws-security-benchmark

A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1

Vulnerability Management
awsaws-securitycisbenchmark
FestIn

FestIn

A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.

Network Security
awsaws-securitys3-bucketscrawling
Chamber

Chamber

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securitysecret-managementssm
AWS IR

AWS IR

Python command line utility for incident response in AWS

Security Operations
awsincident-responsesecurityaws-security
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Amazon Macie

Amazon Macie

Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securitydata-securitys3
MetaHub

MetaHub

Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.

Vulnerability Management
awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning
SkyWrapper

SkyWrapper

Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityiamsecurity-auditcompliance
Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

Threat Management
awssecuritythreat-detectionaws-securitycloud-security
Confidant

Confidant

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
ConsoleMe

ConsoleMe

A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management
AirIAM

AirIAM

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege
auspex

auspex

A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
aws-lint-iam-policies

aws-lint-iam-policies

Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
CloudTracker

CloudTracker

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance
GDPatrol

GDPatrol

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.

Security Operations
awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda
Fargate IR Proof of Concept

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam