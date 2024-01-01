49 tools and resources
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
A security toolkit for Amazon S3
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing
Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.
Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.
A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.
Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.
A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1
A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Python command line utility for incident response in AWS
An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.
Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.
A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS
Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response
Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.