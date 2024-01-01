CyberOwl 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A daily updated summary of the most frequent types of security advisories currently being reported from different sources. For more information, please check out the documentation here. Sources: US-CERT - United States Computer Emergency and Readiness Team. MA-CERT - Moroccan Computer Emergency Response Team. CERT-FR - The French national government Computer Security Incident Response Team. IBM X-Force Exchange - A cloud-based threat intelligence platform that allows to consume, share and act on threat intelligence. ZeroDayInitiative - An international software vulnerability initiative that was started in 2005 by TippingPoint. OBS Vigilance - An initiative created by OBS (Orange Business Services) since 1999 to watch public vulnerabilities and then offer security fixes, a database and tools to remediate them. VulDB - Number one vulnerability database documenting and explaining security vulnerabilities, threats, and exploits since 1970. HK-CERT - Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre. CA-CCS - Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. EU-CERT - European Union Agency for Cybersecurity. Suggest a source by one of the above.