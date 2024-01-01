Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.
Security Incidents In A Box! The DumpsterFire Toolset is a modular, menu-driven, cross-platform tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events. Easily create custom event chains for Blue Team drills and sensor / alert mapping. Red Teams can create decoy incidents, distractions, and lures to support and scale their operations. Turn paper tabletop exercises into controlled "live fire" range events. Build event sequences ("narratives") to simulate realistic scenarios and generate corresponding network and filesystem artifacts. The toolset is designed to be dynamically extensible, allowing you to create your own Fires (event modules) to add to the included collection of toolset Fires. Just write your own Fire module and drop it into the FireModules directory. The DumpsterFire toolset will auto-detect your custom Fires at startup and make them available for use.
Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.
Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.
A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode