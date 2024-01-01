NEW

fuzz.txt 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats Malware Analysis Free malwarefile-analysisfuzzing

ConventionEngine 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths. Malware Analysis Free yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security

Malware Patrol 0 ( 0 ) Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

Quad9 0 ( 0 ) A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy. Network Security Free dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

MalShare.com 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community. Threat Management Free malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub

AndroZoo 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results Malware Analysis Free appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch

Maldrolyzer 0 ( 0 ) A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware Malware Analysis Free malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis

UDcide 0 ( 0 ) UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal. Malware Analysis Free malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis

abuse.ch 0 ( 0 ) Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research

Phylum 0 ( 0 ) Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server. Malware Analysis Free npmmalwarepackage-managersecurity-vulnerability

YARA-Signatures 0 ( 0 ) A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families. Threat Management Free yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research

IPsum 0 ( 0 ) Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses. Threat Management Free malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations

VX-Underground 0 ( 0 ) VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats. Threat Management Free malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows

YaYaGen 0 ( 0 ) Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives. Threat Management Free malwareyarasignature-generation

Maldatabase 0 ( 0 ) Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning

Hfinger 0 ( 0 ) Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests. Malware Analysis Free httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity

Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates. Honeypots Free ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken

MalPipe 0 ( 0 ) A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free malwarecollectionframeworkpython

ShadowServer 0 ( 0 ) A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security

SandboxAPI 0 ( 0 ) A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes Malware Analysis Free malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis

yarGen 0 ( 0 ) A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware