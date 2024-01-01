malware

fuzz.txt Logo

fuzz.txt

0 (0)

A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarefile-analysisfuzzing
ConventionEngine Logo

ConventionEngine

0 (0)

A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

0 (0)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityhackingconferencemalwareddos
Malware Patrol Logo

Malware Patrol

0 (0)

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

Android Malware Genome Project

0 (0)

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremobile-securitydatasetresearchcybersecurity
Quad9 Logo

Quad9

0 (0)

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
Free
dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

MalShare.com

0 (0)

A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub
Security Datasets Logo

Security Datasets

0 (0)

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Threat Management
Free
infosecdatasetmalwaresecurityresearch

AndroZoo

0 (0)

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch
Android Malware Samples Logo

Android Malware Samples

0 (0)

Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareresearchtestinganalysis
Maldrolyzer Logo

Maldrolyzer

0 (0)

A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis
Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionzero-trustransomwaremalwaremachine-learning
UDcide Logo

UDcide

0 (0)

UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis
npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies

0 (0)

Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.

Blogs and News
Free
npmmalwarebackdoorpackage-managersecurity-vulnerabilityjavascript

Binary Defense IP Banlist

0 (0)

A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarephishingcyber-security
Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection Logo

Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

0 (0)

Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarewindowscode-injectiondll-injection

abuse.ch

0 (0)

Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research
Phylum Logo

Phylum

0 (0)

Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.

Malware Analysis
Free
npmmalwarepackage-managersecurity-vulnerability
YARA-Signatures Logo

YARA-Signatures

0 (0)

A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research
IPsum Logo

IPsum

0 (0)

Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.

Threat Management
Free
malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations
VX-Underground Logo

VX-Underground

0 (0)

VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research
Darkarmour Logo

Darkarmour

0 (0)

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

0 (0)

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
YaYaGen Logo

YaYaGen

0 (0)

Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignature-generation
Maldatabase Logo

Maldatabase

0 (0)

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

0 (0)

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting

MalShare

0 (0)

Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremalware-analysismalware-detectioncybersecurity
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection Logo

APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection

0 (0)

A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalware
Hfinger Logo

Hfinger

0 (0)

Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.

Malware Analysis
Free
httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity
Honeypot-FTP Logo

Honeypot-FTP

0 (0)

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Honeypots
Free
ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken
APT Notes Logo

APT Notes

0 (0)

Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalwarethreat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-research
MalPipe Logo

MalPipe

0 (0)

A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecollectionframeworkpython
Malware Indicators of Compromise Logo

Malware Indicators of Compromise

0 (0)

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba Logo

TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba

0 (0)

TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarepersistencelateral-movementcloud-security
June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea Logo

June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea

0 (0)

A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.

Threat Management
Free
npmmalwaresocial-engineeringgithub
ShadowServer Logo

ShadowServer

0 (0)

A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security
The Anatomy of a Malicious Package Logo

The Anatomy of a Malicious Package

0 (0)

A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarejavascriptnpmbrowser-security
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

0 (0)

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsemalwarephishingsocial-engineering
Telnet IoT Honeypot Logo

Telnet IoT Honeypot

0 (0)

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
Free
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
npm Blog Archive: Plot to steal cryptocurrency foiled by the npm security team Logo

npm Blog Archive: Plot to steal cryptocurrency foiled by the npm security team

0 (0)

npm security team foils plot to steal $13 million in cryptocurrency

Security Operations
Free
npmmalwarepackage-manager
SandboxAPI Logo

SandboxAPI

0 (0)

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis
Android Malware Sandbox Logo

Android Malware Sandbox

0 (0)

A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaresandboxfrida
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers Logo

Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

0 (0)

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Security Operations
Free
appsecappsec-toolsecurity-toolwindows-securityremote-accessmalware
PyaraScanner Logo

PyaraScanner

0 (0)

A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalwareyarascannerincident-response-toolmalware-analysis
yarGen Logo

yarGen

0 (0)

A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository Logo

TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

0 (0)

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareicsindustrial-control-systemsbinary-analysisfile-analysis
Yara-Rules Repository Logo

Yara-Rules Repository

0 (0)

Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations

Malware Analysis
Free
yararulemalwarehunting

Kharon Project

0 (0)

Studying Android malware behaviors through Information Flow monitoring techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware