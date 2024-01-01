NEW

SSHGuard 0 ( 0 ) SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. Network Security Free sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection

GridPot 0 ( 0 ) GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS). Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

hived 0 ( 0 ) Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionmit-license

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) 0 ( 0 ) An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

NotRuler 0 ( 0 ) NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler. Specialized Security Free exchangerulesmalware-detectionattack-detection

Kippo 0 ( 0 ) Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Delilah Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection

SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing

go-HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity Honeypots Free honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response