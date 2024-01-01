attack-detection

17 tools and resources

SSHGuard

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.

Network Security
sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection
GridPot

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection
Serverless Trap Honeyλ

A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.

Threat Management
attack-detectioncloud-securityhoneytokenserverlesssecurity-monitoring
Honeytrap by Till Mannw

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Honeypots
honeypotnetwork-securitytcpudpattack-detectionproxy
iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
hived

Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.

Honeypots
honeypotattack-detectionmit-license
Hudinx

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Honeypots
honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython
sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
The Pyramid of Pain

A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.

Threat Management
indicator-of-compromisecybersecurityattack-detectionincident-response
NotRuler

NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.

Specialized Security
exchangerulesmalware-detectionattack-detection
Kippo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.

Network Security
ipv6attack-detectionsecurity-threatsnetwork-security
Delilah Honeypot

A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.

Honeypots
honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
go-HoneyPot

A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity

Honeypots
honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response
DDoSPot

Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.

Honeypots
ddoshoneypotudpattack-detectionsecurity-monitoring