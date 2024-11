Miggo Security 0 Commercial

Miggo ADR (Application Detection and Response) is a security platform that monitors application runtime behavior and transactions. The platform utilizes OpenTelemetry for application monitoring and provides: - Real-time mapping and monitoring of application interactions and configurations - Detection of exploitation attempts and authentication bypass attacks - Analysis of application weak points and attack chains - Runtime transaction monitoring and behavioral analysis - Automated incident response capabilities - Impact analysis for compromised assets - Integration of manual and automated security controls - Continuous monitoring of configuration changes - Application architecture visualization