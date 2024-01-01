Shockpot-Frontend 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shockpot-Frontend is a full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot. It requires version of shockpot that logs to postgresql (https://github.com/GovCERT-CZ/shockpot). It is based on Kippo-Graph (https://github.com/ikoniaris/kippo-graph). Thanks to ikoniaris. It uses the Libchart PHP chart drawing library by Jean-Marc Trémeaux, QGoogleVisualizationAPI PHP Wrapper for Google's Visualization API by Thomas Schäfer, RedBeanPHP library by Gabor de Mooij, MaxMind and geoPlugin geolocation technology. REQUIREMENTS: PHP version 5.3.4 or higher. The following packages: libapache2-mod-php5, php5-pgsql, php5-gd, php5-curl. On Ubuntu/Debian: apt-get update && apt-get install -y libapache2-mod-php5 php5-pgsql php5-gd php5-curl /etc/init.d/apache2 restart QUICK INSTALLATION: wget https://github.com/GovCERT-CZ/Shockpot-Frontend/archive/master.zip mv Shockpot-Frontend-master.zip /var/www/html cd /var/www/html unzip Shockpot-Frontend-master.zip mv Shockpot-Frontend-master shockpot-frontend cd shockpot-frontend chmod 777 generated-graphs cp config.php.dist config.php nano config.php #enter the appropriate values Browse to http://your-server/shock