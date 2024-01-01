A subdomain finder tool
Shockpot-Frontend is a full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot. It requires version of shockpot that logs to postgresql (https://github.com/GovCERT-CZ/shockpot). It is based on Kippo-Graph (https://github.com/ikoniaris/kippo-graph). Thanks to ikoniaris. It uses the Libchart PHP chart drawing library by Jean-Marc Trémeaux, QGoogleVisualizationAPI PHP Wrapper for Google's Visualization API by Thomas Schäfer, RedBeanPHP library by Gabor de Mooij, MaxMind and geoPlugin geolocation technology. REQUIREMENTS: PHP version 5.3.4 or higher. The following packages: libapache2-mod-php5, php5-pgsql, php5-gd, php5-curl. On Ubuntu/Debian: apt-get update && apt-get install -y libapache2-mod-php5 php5-pgsql php5-gd php5-curl /etc/init.d/apache2 restart QUICK INSTALLATION: wget https://github.com/GovCERT-CZ/Shockpot-Frontend/archive/master.zip mv Shockpot-Frontend-master.zip /var/www/html cd /var/www/html unzip Shockpot-Frontend-master.zip mv Shockpot-Frontend-master shockpot-frontend cd shockpot-frontend chmod 777 generated-graphs cp config.php.dist config.php nano config.php #enter the appropriate values Browse to http://your-server/shock
A subdomain finder tool
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.