memory-forensics

15 tools and resources

NEW

Rekall Logo

Rekall

0 (0)

Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysisforensic-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics
WindowsSCOPE Logo

WindowsSCOPE

0 (0)

A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition

WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics

0 (0)

GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-forensics
SwishDbgExt Logo

SwishDbgExt

0 (0)

SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.

Malware Analysis
Free
debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics
Art of Memory Forensics Logo

Art of Memory Forensics

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsmemory-analysisdigital-forensicsincident-response
mimikatz Logo

mimikatz

0 (0)

A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics
LiME Logo

LiME

0 (0)

LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionforensic-analysiskernel-modulememory-forensicslinux
Volatility Web Interface Logo

Volatility Web Interface

0 (0)

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-forensicsvolatilitymemory-analysisforensic-investigationdigital-forensicsmemory-dump
Practical Memory Forensics Logo

Practical Memory Forensics

0 (0)

A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsincident-responsedigital-forensicscybersecurity
Volatility 3 Logo

Volatility 3

0 (0)

A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics
hollows_hunter Logo

hollows_hunter

0 (0)

Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionmemory-forensics
KeeFarce Logo

KeeFarce

0 (0)

KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appseccsharpdll-injectionmemory-forensicspassword-cracking
MemLabs Logo

MemLabs

0 (0)

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
ctfmemory-forensicsvolatilityeducationlearningsecurity-research
MalConfScan Logo

MalConfScan

0 (0)

MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-analysismemory-forensicsmalware-detectionstring-analysis
Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit Logo

Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics