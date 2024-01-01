NEW

Rekall 0 ( 0 ) Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysisforensic-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics

WindowsSCOPE 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition

WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics 0 ( 0 ) GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation. Digital Forensics Free memory-forensics

SwishDbgExt 0 ( 0 ) SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts. Malware Analysis Free debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics

mimikatz 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations. Offensive Security Free windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics

LiME 0 ( 0 ) LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint. Digital Forensics Free memory-acquisitionforensic-analysiskernel-modulememory-forensicslinux

Volatility 3 0 ( 0 ) A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics