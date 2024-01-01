6 tools and resources
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.
Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.