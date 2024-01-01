log-management

Logrythm Axon Logo

Logrythm Axon

0 (0)

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
syslog-ng Logo

syslog-ng

0 (0)

A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
log-managementsiemcompliancebig-datalog-collection

Datadog

0 (0)

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
LogESP Logo

LogESP

0 (0)

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
LogSlash Logo

LogSlash

0 (0)

A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysislog-aggregationlog-management
Graylog Logo

Graylog

0 (0)

Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationlog-analysislog-managementsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-response