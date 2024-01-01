iam

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
identity-and-access-managementiamautomationworkflow-automation
TrailScraper Logo

TrailScraper

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamcloud-security
Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
AWS Vault Logo

AWS Vault

Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
Security Response Automation Logo

Security Response Automation

Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityiam
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator Logo

Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegesecurityaws
aws-gate Logo

aws-gate

A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsiamssmec2security
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler Logo

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awslambdaiamsecurity
AWS List Resources Logo

AWS List Resources

Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsiamcloud-security
Community Security Analytics (CSA) Logo

Community Security Analytics (CSA)

A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-nativedata-securityiam
IAM Zero Logo

IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
IAMSpy Logo

IAMSpy

A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-audit
Repokid Logo

Repokid

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
cfn-nag Logo

cfn-nag

A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityiamsecurity-groupencryption
aws-summarize-account-activity Logo

aws-summarize-account-activity

Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security
AWS Security Automation Logo

AWS Security Automation

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
AWS IAM Identity Center Logo

AWS IAM Identity Center

Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiamaccess-control
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
iam-lint Logo

iam-lint

Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.

Miscellaneous
Free
awsiampolicysecurity
Cloud Inquisitor Logo

Cloud Inquisitor

A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiamsecurity-posturecloudtrail
kube2iam Logo

kube2iam

Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamkubernetescontainer-security
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods Logo

AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamawsprivilege-escalationsecurity-vulnerabilityattack-vector
Active Directory Control Paths Logo

Active Directory Control Paths

Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
cybersecurityidentity-and-access-managementiamrbac
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK Logo

AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-cdkiampolicysecurity
SkyWrapper Logo

SkyWrapper

Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityiamsecurity-auditcompliance
Kiam Logo

Kiam

Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
kubernetesiamaws
OpenIAM Logo

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
identity-and-access-managementiampamapplication-securityintegration
Principal Mapper Logo

Principal Mapper

A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-auditsecurity-configurationsecurity-automation
Cloudsplaining Logo

Cloudsplaining

AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiamsecurity-assessmentleast-privilege
IAM Floyd Logo

IAM Floyd

Tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiampolicyaws-iamaws-cdk
ConsoleMe Logo

ConsoleMe

A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management
AirIAM Logo

AirIAM

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege
rpCheckup Logo

rpCheckup

An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiam
aws-lint-iam-policies Logo

aws-lint-iam-policies

Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
CloudTracker Logo

CloudTracker

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool Logo

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam