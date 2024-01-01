7 tools and resources
A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.
Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
Open source Python library for NTFS analysis
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.