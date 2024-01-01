NEW

MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics

MFT_Browser 0 ( 0 ) Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities. Digital Forensics Free mftntfsfile-carving

nTimetools 0 ( 0 ) A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs