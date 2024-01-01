NEW

echoCTF 0 ( 0 ) echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness

GRFICS 0 ( 0 ) GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training. Specialized Security Free appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation

CloudGoat 0 ( 0 ) CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios. Training and Resources Free cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training