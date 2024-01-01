security-training

17 tools and resources

awesome-vulnerable-apps

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
vulnerable-appspenetration-testinglearningtestingsecurity-training
OWASP Bricks

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-trainingvulnerable-appweb-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-training
Professor Messer IT Certification Training

IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.

Training and Resources
certificationsecurity-training

OWASP SamuraiWTF

The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.

Training and Resources
appsecappsec-traininglinuxsecurity-trainingowaspvagrant
echoCTF

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness

OverTheWire: Vortex

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Vulnerability Management
wargametrainingcybersecurityeducationlearningsecurity-training
GRFICS

GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.

Specialized Security
appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
Gophish

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

Specialized Security
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-awarenessopen-sourcetoolkitsecurity-training

Drifter

A wargame that challenges your hacking skills

Training and Resources
wargamepenetration-testingsecurity-trainingbinary-securityfile-analysis
Security Trainings

Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.

Training and Resources
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisexploit-developmentsecurity-training
King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Specialized Security
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-testingsecurity-awarenesssecurity-education
CloudGoat

CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.

Training and Resources
cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training
NodeGoat

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
nodejsowaspweb-app-securityvulnerable-appstutorialsecurity-training

SmashTheStack Wargaming Network

A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.

Offensive Security
penetration-testingsecurity-trainingcyber-rangesecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
Swordphish

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

Specialized Security
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awarenessincident-responsesecurity-education
SANS

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Training and Resources
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationeducationsecurity-educationsecurity-training