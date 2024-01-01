NEW

Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

Allstar 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations. Vulnerability Management Free githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

snort 0 ( 0 ) Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana

Honeyntp 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts. Network Security Free honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring

Malbait 0 ( 0 ) A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringraspberry-pi

sysmon-config 0 ( 0 ) A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features. Security Operations Free sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring

honeyssh 0 ( 0 ) Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. Honeypots Free sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo

DDoSPot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services. Honeypots Free ddoshoneypotudpattack-detectionsecurity-monitoring