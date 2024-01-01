security-monitoring

27 tools and resources

NEW

Kunai Logo

Kunai

0 (0)

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Secret Bridge Logo

Secret Bridge

0 (0)

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
Allstar Logo

Allstar

0 (0)

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops
Serverless Trap Honeyλ Logo

Serverless Trap Honeyλ

0 (0)

A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.

Threat Management
Free
attack-detectioncloud-securityhoneytokenserverlesssecurity-monitoring
BZAR Logo

BZAR

0 (0)

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
att&ckbrocyber-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-monitoringthreat-detection
NodeSecure Logo

NodeSecure

0 (0)

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
Hudinx Logo

Hudinx

0 (0)

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
T-Pot 17.10 Logo

T-Pot 17.10

0 (0)

Multi-honeypot platform with various honeypots and monitoring tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdockerdocker-composesecurity-monitoring
snort Logo

snort

0 (0)

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent Logo

ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

0 (0)

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotthreat-detectionmalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-monitoring
ElastAlert Logo

ElastAlert

0 (0)

ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
anomaly-detectionelasticsearchlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
AWS Security Hub Logo

AWS Security Hub

0 (0)

Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecuritycloud-securitysecurity-monitoring
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard Logo

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

0 (0)

A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana
OpenSOC Logo

OpenSOC

0 (0)

A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
big-datalog-aggregationpacket-capturethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringdata-enrichment
Sysmon for Linux Logo

Sysmon for Linux

0 (0)

Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sysmonlinuxsecurity-monitoring
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Logo

The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

Training and Resources
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringcybersecurity
LockUp Logo

LockUp

0 (0)

An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityforensic-analysisdevice-securitysecurity-monitoring
Honeyntp Logo

Honeyntp

0 (0)

A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.

Network Security
Free
honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring
Malbait Logo

Malbait

0 (0)

A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-monitoringraspberry-pi

Azure Security

0 (0)

Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azuresecurityidentity-and-access-managementthreat-protectionsecurity-monitoringcloud-security
Crafting the InfoSec Playbook Logo

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

0 (0)

A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringinfosecsecurity-incident-response
Apache Metron Logo

Apache Metron

0 (0)

Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationbig-datasecurity-monitoringthreat-intelligencedata-enrichmentpacket-capture
sysmon-config Logo

sysmon-config

0 (0)

A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring
honeyssh Logo

honeyssh

0 (0)

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo
DDoSPot Logo

DDoSPot

0 (0)

Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.

Honeypots
Free
ddoshoneypotudpattack-detectionsecurity-monitoring
Joy Logo

Joy

0 (0)

A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispcapjsonsecurity-monitoring
WMI Monitor Logo

WMI Monitor

0 (0)

Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity

Endpoint Security
Free
powershellmonitoringmalware-detectionsecurity-monitoring