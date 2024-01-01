7 tools and resources
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.
BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy