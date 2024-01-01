NEW

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

Quad9 0 ( 0 ) A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy. Network Security Free dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

LinkLiar 0 ( 0 ) LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook. Network Security Free privacysecurity

BleachBit 0 ( 0 ) BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support. Data Protection and Cryptography Free appsecprivacymit-license