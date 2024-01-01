privacy

7 tools and resources

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
Quad9

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
Free
dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy
LinkLiar

LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.

Network Security
Free
privacysecurity
BleachBit

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appsecprivacymit-license
Hack.lu 2019 Conference

Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecurityprivacyransomware

TaintDroid

Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appsecmobile-securityprivacy
Windows-10-Hardening

A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry