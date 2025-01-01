Prophet 0 Commercial

Prophet AI is a security operations tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist SOC analysts in alert investigation and response. The system performs the following functions: 1. Alert synthesis - converts complex security alerts from various sources into plain English descriptions 2. Automated investigation - gathers and analyzes relevant data across security tools to determine the nature and scope of potential threats 3. Alert triage - evaluates and prioritizes security alerts based on severity and risk 4. Response automation - provides analysts with recommended next steps and response actions 5. Continuous learning - adapts to organizational context through analyst feedback The tool integrates with existing security infrastructure and maintains data privacy by not using sensitive data for LLM training.