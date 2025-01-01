Prophet AI is a security operations tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist SOC analysts in alert investigation and response. The system performs the following functions: 1. Alert synthesis - converts complex security alerts from various sources into plain English descriptions 2. Automated investigation - gathers and analyzes relevant data across security tools to determine the nature and scope of potential threats 3. Alert triage - evaluates and prioritizes security alerts based on severity and risk 4. Response automation - provides analysts with recommended next steps and response actions 5. Continuous learning - adapts to organizational context through analyst feedback The tool integrates with existing security infrastructure and maintains data privacy by not using sensitive data for LLM training.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.