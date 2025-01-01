Prophet Logo

Prophet AI is a security operations tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist SOC analysts in alert investigation and response. The system performs the following functions: 1. Alert synthesis - converts complex security alerts from various sources into plain English descriptions 2. Automated investigation - gathers and analyzes relevant data across security tools to determine the nature and scope of potential threats 3. Alert triage - evaluates and prioritizes security alerts based on severity and risk 4. Response automation - provides analysts with recommended next steps and response actions 5. Continuous learning - adapts to organizational context through analyst feedback The tool integrates with existing security infrastructure and maintains data privacy by not using sensitive data for LLM training.

AWS IR Logo
AWS IR

Python command line utility for incident response in AWS

Free
Security Operations
Aurora Incident Response Logo
Aurora Incident Response

Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.

Free
Security Operations
Tracecat Logo
Tracecat

Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.

Free
Security Operations
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

Free
Security Operations
Catalyst Logo
Catalyst

Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.

Free
Security Operations
Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework Logo
Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework

A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.

Free
Security Operations
InvalidSign Logo
InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Free
Security Operations
Auditd Configuration Best Practices Logo
Auditd Configuration Best Practices

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Free
Security Operations

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
