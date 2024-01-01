Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.
iMISP is an Instant Messenger Honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. It captures and logs chat conversations, files exchanged, and other interactions between the honeypot and the attacker. iMISP is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and malware analysis. It can be used to detect and analyze various types of attacks, including phishing, malware distribution, and command and control (C2) communication.
A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.