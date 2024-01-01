iMISP Logo

iMISP is an Instant Messenger Honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. It captures and logs chat conversations, files exchanged, and other interactions between the honeypot and the attacker. iMISP is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and malware analysis. It can be used to detect and analyze various types of attacks, including phishing, malware distribution, and command and control (C2) communication.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

